Google Wi-Fi covers up to 4,500 square feet: $219 (Reg. $259)

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the Google Wi-Fi (3-pack) for $219 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the lowest prices we have seen in months. After running into some wonkiness with eero a few months back, I switched over to Google Wi-Fi. I’ve been thrilled with its performance and haven’t needed to reboot the system at all. Setup is simple, just download the Google Wi-Fi app and it will help you figure out where to place your new routers. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch the Google brand for Tenda’s Nova MW3 Mesh Wi-Fi System at $85 when clipping the on-page coupon. Going this route means coverage will be reduced to 4,000 square feet, but that’s plenty to span most homes.

Google Wi-Fi features:

A new type of connected system for seamless Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home, helping eliminate dead zones and buffering

Replaces your current router, and works your modem and internet service. It’s compatible with major internet service providers including Comcast, Time Warner, and Verizon Fios

A single Wifi point covers up to 1,500 sq. ft, a set of three covers homes up to 4,500 sq. ft. Wifi points work together so you can add more if you need additional coverage

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!