Apple HomePod on sale from $229 shipped (Reg. $299)

As part of its CyberBuster promotion, authorized Apple retailer Other World Computing offers HomePod in both colors for $228.88 shipped in new open-box condition. B&H has it on sale currently from $269 shipped in the original packaging. As a comparison, it originally sold for $349 ahead of Apple’s price reduction earlier this year to $299. Today’s offer is $20 less than our previous mention. Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. OWC includes a full one-year warranty with purchase on the open-box model along with original accessories.

Drop the Apple tax and save further by going with a Sonos Play:1 speaker instead. You’ll still get access to all of the best streaming services for around $80 less than today’s featured offer.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is a powerful wireless speaker that sounds amazing. With innovative audio technology and advanced software, HomePod delivers the highest-fidelity audio—no matter where it’s placed. With Siri intelligence and Apple Music you can access over 45 million songs from 2 million artists, find what you want to hear, or discover something new by simply asking. HomePod is also your home assistant, helping you with everyday household questions and tasks. And it’s a home hub that controls your HomeKit accessories from the Home app, even when you’re not in your house. HomePod takes the listening experience to a whole new level.

