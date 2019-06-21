Add HDMI, SD, Ethernet, & USB 3.0 to your MacBook w/ these USB-C hubs from $26

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $25.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code TZMFL9SJ at checkout. Normally $50, this is nearly 50% off the going rate and is one of the best deals available. This dock gives you USB-C power passthrough up to 100W, Ethernet, HDMI output, and three USB 3.0 ports. If you’re missing the use of legacy devices on your new MacBook or iPad, this is a great way to add them back. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Upgrade to HooToo’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $29.29 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 3ZY7NSPE at checkout. This is down from its normal $48 price and is the best available. Sporting Ethernet, three USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI output, SD and microSD support, you’ll be gaining even more than the above dock gives you. Just know that you’re not going to have the 100W USB-C power passthrough, so you need to have at least two USB-C ports on your computer to use this dock and charge at the same time. But, photographers and videographers alike will enjoy gaining SD support with this hub. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking to save some cash? Pick up the nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter for $8 Prime shipped. It only adapts a single legacy USB 3.0 device to the new USB-C standard, but thanks to its small design, you can bring it just about anywhere. Or, opt to leave it on the end of your printer’s cable or other devices, making it easy to just plug into USB-C and go.

HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

All-in-One Type-C Hub: Connects to the latest MacBook Pro or Type-C devices and adds 1 x Ethernet port, 1 x Type-C charging output, 1 x HDMI port, and 3 x USB 3.0 ports

Integrated Ethernet Port: Allows Type-C laptops without an Ethernet port to benefit from a more stable, wired internet connection up to 1 Gbps

Charges Type-C Devices: Type-C input allows you to charge the newest MacBook Pro or other Type-C devices up to 100W even while multiple peripherals are connected and data is being transferred

Crisp 4K Video Reproduction: Mirror or extend your device’s screen with the in-unit HDMI port and enjoy crystal-clear 4K UHD or Full HD 1080p videos on HDTV, secondary monitors, or projectors

3 x USB 3.0 Ports: Equip your MacBook Pro or Type-C powered Windows laptop with a keyboard, mouse, flash drive, and other USB-A enabled peripherals

