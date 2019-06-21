Add CarPlay to your ride for $279 w/ Kenwood’s 6.8-inch Receiver (Save $120)

Newegg Flash offers the Kenwood 6.8-inch Touchscreen CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver DDX6905S for $279 shipped when checking out with code NEFPBQ29. That’s good for a $120 discount from the going rate, is $20 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. With CarPlay support and wireless Android Auto capabilities, this is a feature-packed way to interact with your phone while on-the-road. A 6.8-inch screen also makes it easy to keep an eye on navigation directions and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More details below.

Kenwood’s In-dash Receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of the CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable with your savings.

Kenwood 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver features

The Kenwood Excelon DDX6905S DVD receiver offers up lots of ways to get the media you want while you’re driving. But you don’t have to rely on just pressing buttons or swiping its big 6.8″ touchscreen. Using Siri with Apple CarPlay™ or Google Assistant™ with Android Auto™, you can use voice commands to run the show and keep your eyes on the road. Cue up your favorite Internet radio station or high-res music, get some navigation help, and make hands-free phone calls without touching the radio. And Kenwood backs up their Excelon series receivers with a 2-year warranty.

