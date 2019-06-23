First-gen Sonos One gets $35 discount to the best price this year at $145

B&H is currently offering the first-generation Sonos One Smart Speaker in Black for $144.95 shipped. Having originally retailed for $200, we’ve more recently seen it sell for $180 or so. Today’s offer saves you $35, is $5 under our previous price drop and is the best price we’ve seen this year. While this is the previous generation of Sonos One, there’s still a lot to love about the smart speaker. It delivers AirPlay capabilities as well as direct integration with Alexa, both of which make it a notable option for expanding your voice assistant-enabled home. You’ll also find Apple Music and Spotify compatibility alongside support for multi-room audio. It carries a 3.8/5 star rating from over 1,290 customers.

A notable way to bring home many of the Sonos One’ features while saving even more is with an Amazon Echo Dot. At $50, you’ll be skimping out on the Sonos speaker’s improved sound quality, but will still enjoy voice-control, Apple Music support, multi-room audio integration and more. Another trade-off is no AirPlay, but for budget-focused buyers, the $95 in savings will surely be worth the feature exclusion.

Sonos One Smart Speaker features:

Enjoy accurate acoustics with this Sonos One (Gen 1) speaker. It connects to your home Wi-Fi network to stream digital music, and has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in for hands-free voice control of your music and other apps. Sonos One’s compact and versatile design make it great for rooms where space is at a premium.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!