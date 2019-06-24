New Anker USB-C hubs, Qi chargers, Roav car accessories, more on sale from $10

Anker is back with a fresh sale at Amazon this morning, headlined by its new 3-in-1 USB-C Hub with Power Delivery for $20.79 Prime shipped when promo code ANKER8337 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $26 price tag and the first notable drop we’ve tracked to date. Standout features include a slimmed-down design with one USB-C PD port, a single USB-A port, and HDMI output. While other options out there pack more I/O, it’s tough to beat the low-key design and matching price tag. Anker’s entire line of USB-C hubs is well-rated at Amazon.
Other notable Anker deals include:
- PowerWave 10W Qi Pad plus Wall Charger: $30 (Reg. $45)
- w/ code ANKERWC2514 plus on-page coupon
- PowerCore 15000mAh Portable Charger: $32 (Reg. $40)
- 5-in-1 USB-C Hub w/ card reader: $17 (Reg. $25)
- w/ code ANKERCLR3
- 5-in-1 USb-C Hub with 60W PD: $20 (Reg. $25+)
- w/ code ANKERCLR4
- 10W PowerWave Charging Pad: $11 (Reg. $15+)
- w/ on-page coupon
- 10W Charging Pad: $10 (Reg. $14)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Roav SmartCharge USB Car Charger: $14 (Reg. $20)
- w/ code ROAVBB44 plus on-page coupon
- Roav Smart Charge F3 FM Transmitter: $24 (Reg. $30)
- w/ code ROAV33AA
- Roav DashCam S1: $70 (Reg. $90)
- w/ code ROAVSSP2 plus on-page coupon
- Nebula Capsule Projector: $260 (Reg. $300)
- w/ code JUNCAPS1
Anker USB-C Hub features:
- Massive Expansion: Get more out of USB-C with 1 USB-C charging port, 1 USB-A data port, and 1 4K HDMI port.
- Power Delivery: Charge your laptop at up to 51W while using the hub for data transfer.
- SuperSpeed Data: Sync music, movies, and more in seconds with 5 Gbps data transfer.
- Vivid Video: Display 4K HD video at 30Hz via HDMI.
- What You Get: Anker Classic 3-in-1 USB-C Hub, welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!