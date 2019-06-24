New Anker USB-C hubs, Qi chargers, Roav car accessories, more on sale from $10

- Jun. 24th 2019 10:56 am ET

Anker is back with a fresh sale at Amazon this morning, headlined by its new 3-in-1 USB-C Hub with Power Delivery for $20.79 Prime shipped when promo code ANKER8337 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $26 price tag and the first notable drop we’ve tracked to date. Standout features include a slimmed-down design with one USB-C PD port, a single USB-A port, and HDMI output. While other options out there pack more I/O, it’s tough to beat the low-key design and matching price tag. Anker’s entire line of USB-C hubs is well-rated at Amazon.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker USB-C Hub features:

  • Massive Expansion: Get more out of USB-C with 1 USB-C charging port, 1 USB-A data port, and 1 4K HDMI port.
  • Power Delivery: Charge your laptop at up to 51W while using the hub for data transfer.
  • SuperSpeed Data: Sync music, movies, and more in seconds with 5 Gbps data transfer.
  • Vivid Video: Display 4K HD video at 30Hz via HDMI.
  • What You Get: Anker Classic 3-in-1 USB-C Hub, welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

