Upgrade to an Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk for a matched low of $250 (Reg. $400)

Amazon is offering the Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk for $249.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s about $150 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This Swedish-designed desk measures over five feet wide, providing enough space for up to three monitors. With a depth of over two and a half feet, gamers will have a huge field of play for their mouse, keyboard, and other peripherals. The desk comes with a custom microfiber cloth mousepad that spans the entire surface. It’s water-resistant and machine washable. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Elevate two displays on your new desk with this $65 HUANUO Dual Monitor Mount. It features gas springs that allow you to easily move monitors in every direction. I own a gas spring monitor mount and it makes my massive monitor feel light as a feather.

Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk features:

Arena is a completely new design, developed by our Swedish design team with gamers to maximize play and comfort. Arena is available in five attractive colors to suit the tastes or needs of any gamer, red, blue, green, white and black. The arena has a myriad of features which show the careful attention to detail of Arozzi Swedish design team and their immersion into the needs of gamers around the world.

