Today only, score savings on G-Tech storage plus Seagate 5TB portable HDD $100

We’ve spotted a handful of hard drive deals this morning, headlined by Amazon’s offering of the Seagate Backup Plus 5TB Portable for $99.99 shipped. Includes two-months of Adobe CC Photography. Regularly $120 or more, this is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ideal for portable Time Machine backups, gaming consoles, or just toting around extra storage, this model will make sure you have a little extra storage wherever your adventures take you. Rated 4/5 stars from by 18,300 Amazon customers. Hit the jump for rare savings on G-Tech hard drives and more.

Today only, B&H is offering various G-Technology hard dries from $159.99 shipped. Known for its beautiful Apple-friendly design cues and stellar reliability, G-Tech is one of the best storage manufacturers out there. Because of this, we rarely see discounted passed its way. Headlining is the Thunderbolt 3 500GB mobile Pro External SSD for $199.99. That’s good for $30 off and the best we’ve seen this year. Includes Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, up to 2800MB/s transfer speeds, and more. Check out the entire sale here for additional G-Technology hard drives and more with 4-star ratings across the board.

Finally, today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront has the official 8TB Seagate Xbox Game Hub for $129.99 shipped. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $160 or more elsewhere. Includes two USB ports for charging and other connectivity. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Seagate Portable 5TB External Hard Drive features:

Want an easy, on-the-go USB drive for storage? Seagate Backup Plus Portable hard drive offers 5TB

The perfect complimentary laptop hard drive featuring a minimalist metal enclosure

Simply plug this external hard drive for Mac and Windows into a computer via the included USB 3.0 cable to back up files with a single click or schedule automatic daily, weekly, or monthly backups. Reformatting may be required for use with Time Machine.

Take advantage of a complimentary two-month membership to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps

