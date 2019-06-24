Google Nest Hub hits a new all-time low at $61 (Reg. $99+)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Nest Hub for $60.98 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout after you’ve logged in to your free Rakuten account. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $129, although most retailers are charging around $99 these days. This is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports and other services. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review, where we called it “a great addition to any room — especially if you’re already in the Assistant ecosystem.” More below.

Put your savings to good use and grab a two-pack of Google Assistant-enabled smart plugs from TP-Link. This is a great way to put your Nest Hub Display to good use while also automating lights around your home.

Google Home Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Home Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!