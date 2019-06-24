iPad mini 5 delivers portability and some of Apple’s latest tech for $330.50

Trusted Rakuten seller BuySpry offers Apple’s iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi 64GB for $330.65 shipped after promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. Note: you must be signed into your Rakuten account to apply this promo code. Regularly $399, B&H is currently charging $389. Today’s offer is a match of our previous mention.

Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers an ultra-portable design, 7.9-inch Retina display, and the new A12 chip + M12 coprocessor. Touch ID rounds out the list of notable features along with support for Apple Pencil. We heralded its smart form-factor as a defining feature “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to work and grab this iPad mini 5 smart case in various colors starting at $8. With 360-degree protection and smart cover functionality, this is an easy way to make sure your iPad stays safe from harm whether you’re at home or on-the-go.

iPad mini 5 features:

7.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (326 ppi)

Apple A12 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) & Bluetooth 5.0

Front 7MP FaceTime Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Lightning Connector

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

Supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

iOS

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!