Lock in a new low on TP-Link’s Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug at $30 (25% off)

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa KP400 Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $40, it just dropped to $35 at Amazon, Best Buy and B&H. Today’s offer is still one of the first few notable discounts we’ve seen, is $8 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. As one of TP-Link’s latest smart home devices, the KP400 smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control outdoor lights and more. It has two individually-controllable outlets, which are accessible to Alexa, Assistant and others. Those looking to bring their smart home tech to the patio or backyard will find this to be a great option, especially now that it’s summer. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,900 customers.

If you don’t need the water-resistant design, consider picking the best-selling TP-Link HS100 Smart Plug for under $12 at Amazon. You’ll lose out on the two-in-one design, but if you want to control two separate devices, picking up two of the plugs will still run you less than one of TP-Link’s outdoor models.

TP-Link Kasa KP400 Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Extend your smart home to the outdoors with the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug. Control your landscape lights, holiday lights, and more, from the convenience of your Kasa Smart app on your smartphone. Control each outlet individually, set schedules and scenes, even use simple voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

