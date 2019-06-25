Aukey’s USB-C Hubs drop to new lows: 7-in-1 $35 or 8-in-1 $48 (Up to 30% off)

Aukey Store US via Amazon offers its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub with Power Delivery for $34.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code UQMD2KWY at checkout. That’s good for a $15 discount, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Aukey’s hub features a compact design as well as seven inputs to give your Mac all of the I/O options right might be missing out on. That includes dual USB 3.0 as well as HDMI, plus SD and microSD card readers. Finally, two USB-C port rounds out selection of ports, one of which offers 100W power passthrough capabilities to charge your Mac. So far it carries a 4.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also available today from Aukey’s Amazon storefront is its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $47.99 shipped. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon and then apply code 2BU4TO9Y at checkout to lock in today’s deal. That’s $12 off the going rate and a new low. Not only does this one feature a different, more dongle-like design, but it also adds an additional USB 3.0 port into the mix. That’s alongside all of the I/O offered by the discounted hub from above. Reviews are still coming in, but Aukey accessories are highly-rated overall.

Alternatively, you can ditch the HDMI and USB-C ports, then you’ll be able to save even more by opting in favor of Aukey’s more affordable USB-C hub at $15 when clipping the on-page coupon instead.

Aukey 7-in-1 USB-C PD Hub features:

7-in-1 USB-C Hub: Turn two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports into five ports and two card slots for data transfer, display expansion, and charging

Convenient Charging: The Thunderbolt 3 port supports up to 100W Power Delivery to keep your 15-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 or other compatible laptop fully charged (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub

Ultra-High-Definition Video: The Thunderbolt 3 port can deliver crystal clear 5K or 2 X 4K resolution at 60Hz to one connected display. The HDMI port outputs resolutions up to 4K@30Hz

