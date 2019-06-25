Google Home Max delivers Assistant, more for $254 shipped (Reg. $299+)

Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Google Home Max Speaker with Assistant for $254.15 shipped when you login to your free Rakuten account and coupon code SAVE15 is applied. As a comparison, it originally sold for closer to $400 but currently goes for around $300. This is a match of the best we’ve seen in 2019. Google’s high-end Home Max Speaker delivers all of your favorite streaming services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and more. It’s also capable of connecting to devices via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Assistant capabilities deliver smart home control and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. We called it a “really nice fancy speaker” in our hands-on review.

Save big and grab a display instead with the new Echo Show 5. Shipping this week, it features a 5-inch display, built-in Alexa features and the ability to show videos and more. Check out our launch coverage for additional details.

Google Home Max features:

The Google Home Max is an incredibly powerful, intelligent, and voice-controlled smart speaker that can fill even the largest rooms with robust sound. Constructed with a 4.5” Woofer, the Google Home Max offers extraordinarily deep bass and crisp vocals, while the built-in Google Assistant enables this speaker to answer your questions, control your smart home devices, and adjust the volume without having to use your smartphone. In addition, the Google Home Max has the ability to be paired with another Google Home Max, creating a truly extraordinary set of stereo speakers that would be the centerpiece of any party.

