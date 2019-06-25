Save $100 on NETGEAR’s Orbi Voice Alexa Speaker & Mesh Satellite at $199, more

- Jun. 25th 2019 11:28 am ET

0

Amazon offers the NETGEAR Orbi Voice Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender and Smart Speaker for $198.72 shipped. Normally selling for $299 at Best Buy, B&H and Newegg, that’s good for a $100 discount and is the best price we’ve seen to date. NETGEAR’s Orbi Voice differs from the average Wi-Fi range extender, as it features a built-in Alexa-enabled Harman Kardon speaker. Other notable features include up to 2.2GBps bandwidth and the ability to expand your Wi-Fi with an additional 2,000 square feet coverage. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 450 customers. Head below for more.

Other networking gear includes:

What better way to put your savings to work than to grab some Ethernet cables? Monoprice’s SlimRun Cat6A is one of our favorite options, as it supports high-speed transfers in a lightweight form-factor.

NETGEAR Orbi Voice Satellite features:

Orbi Voice is a smart speaker that extends your existing Orbi Wi-Fi System to any room. It has Amazon Alexa built right in so you can voice control your music and other smart home devices. High-performance tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi extends your Orbi Wi-Fi System by up to 2000 square feet so you have better Wi-Fi in more places.

