Save $100 on NETGEAR’s Orbi Voice Alexa Speaker & Mesh Satellite at $199, more

Amazon offers the NETGEAR Orbi Voice Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender and Smart Speaker for $198.72 shipped. Normally selling for $299 at Best Buy, B&H and Newegg, that’s good for a $100 discount and is the best price we’ve seen to date. NETGEAR’s Orbi Voice differs from the average Wi-Fi range extender, as it features a built-in Alexa-enabled Harman Kardon speaker. Other notable features include up to 2.2GBps bandwidth and the ability to expand your Wi-Fi with an additional 2,000 square feet coverage. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 450 customers. Head below for more.
Other networking gear includes:
- NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Switch: $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- NETGEAR Mesh Range Extender: $100 (Reg. $120) | Amazon
- NETGEAR XR300 Pro Router: $170 (Reg. $200) | Amazon
- TP-Link Smart Home Router: $200 (Reg. $250) | Best Buy
- TP-Link Gaming Router: $270 (Reg. $350) | Amazon
What better way to put your savings to work than to grab some Ethernet cables? Monoprice’s SlimRun Cat6A is one of our favorite options, as it supports high-speed transfers in a lightweight form-factor.
NETGEAR Orbi Voice Satellite features:
Orbi Voice is a smart speaker that extends your existing Orbi Wi-Fi System to any room. It has Amazon Alexa built right in so you can voice control your music and other smart home devices. High-performance tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi extends your Orbi Wi-Fi System by up to 2000 square feet so you have better Wi-Fi in more places.
