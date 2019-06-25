SanDisk Extreme 400GB microSD card hits Amazon all-time low at $85.50

Amazon offers the SanDisk Extreme 400GB microSD card for $85.49 shipped. Originally $250, it typically goes for around $110 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. With 400GB of storage, this is a great option for transferring files quickly, especially 4K content. The Extreme line offers data speeds up to 160MB/s, and an extended warranty which is ideal when you’re dealing with valuable data. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,100 Amazon reviewers.

Put your savings to work and grab Anker’s microSD card reader. It’s an easy way to make sure you can always transfer important data between devices. With support for both SD and microSD cards, you’ll never be unable to transfer photos or images.

SanDisk Extreme 400GB microSD card features:

Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos(2). Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting.* Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

4K UHD and Full HD-ready(2) with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30)

Rated A2 for faster loading and in-app performance(8)

