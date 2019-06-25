Target has the iPhone 8/Plus from $300, X $600, & XR/XS/Max w/ $200 gift cards

Target is currently running a number of iPhone deals for those who activate today on Verizon or AT&T. Leading the way is the iPhone X 64GB for $300 off when you upgrade or activate a new line, dropping last year’s flagship down to $599.99. The iPhone X features two high-end cameras on the back with Face ID and a great front-facing camera as well. This is Apple’s first OLED smartphone and the display is nothing less than fabulous and has spoiled me for future devices. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Target is also offering a selection of other iPhones on sale. You can get the iPhone 8 for $300 or iPhone 8 Plus for $400. If you’re after the latest and greatest, Target also has the iPhone XR/XS/Max bundled with $200 gift cards when you either add a new line or upgrade. These prices are among the best that we’ve tracked and are the lowest currently available.

No matter what iPhone you pick up, be sure to hit up Amazon for some iPhone cases or tempered glass screen protectors. This is the best way to keep your shiny new device safe from drops or scratches.

iPhone X features:

5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR

IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera—Portrait mode and Portrait Lighting

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A11 Bionic with Neural Engine

Wireless charging—works with Qi chargers

