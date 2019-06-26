These soft AmazonBasics Cotton Bath Sheets can be yours for $9 Prime shipped

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 100% Cotton Quick-Dry Bath Sheet 2-pack in Platinum for $8.79 Prime shipped. Regularly $23, it had briefly fallen to $11 a few weeks ago before dropping to this all-time low now. These bath sheets are larger than standard towels. I actually own a set of these AmazonBasics bath towels and they’re among the nicest and softest I’ve ever used. Pick up a pair or two to have on hand for guests or when you simply need a refresh. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,400 shoppers.

By the way, you can pick up a set of 12 matching washcloths for $7. You can also color-coordinate your bathroom with the AmazonBasics Grey Stripe Shower Curtain with Hooks for $11.50. It’s made with a mold- and mildew-resistant fabric.

Meanwhile, if your bedroom needs a refresh for the summer, check out these deals on sheets, mattress toppers, and more from $16.50.

AmazonBasics 100% Cotton Quick-Dry Bath Sheets:

Made of 100% cotton for softness and tear-resistant strength

Lightweight; quickly absorbs moisture for a cozy feel; attractive solid color

Simple band and border detailing adds visual interest whether folded or hanging

Made in OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, an independent certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards.

