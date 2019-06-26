Anker Wakey is a Qi charger and Bluetooth speaker in one, now $80 (Reg. $100)

The latest creation from Anker, its Soundcore Wakey Clock and Wireless Charger is getting its first discount at Amazon today. Regularly $100, it will drop to $79.99 shipped when promo code NEWSPK3300 is applied during checkout. That’s a 20% savings and a new Amazon all-time low. First announced back at CES 2019, Soundcore Wakey delivers an all-in-one bedside solution with Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in alarm clock, and wireless charging. You can play your music via Bluetooth or 3.5mm inputs, set up to 15 alarms, and even charger your compatible device at speeds up to 10W. Anker’s Soundcore lineup has stellar ratings across the board.

Just need wireless charging? Go with Anker’s 10W stand for a fraction of the cost. This model elevates your device to eye level so you can see notifications while it charges. Best of all, it will charges the latest devices at the fastest speeds.

Soundcore Wakey features:

Hassle-Free Wireless Fast Charging: Built-in wireless charger powered by Anker technology. Charge Qi-compatible devices at up to 10W for Samsung S10, S10+, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, and Note 9 and 7.5W for iPhone XR, Xs Max, XS, X, and 8 Plus.

Comfort in Sound: Easily pre-set your favorite FM radio stations or connect your device via Bluetooth or AUX cable. Audio is delivered via full-range stereo drivers.

Wakey Wakey, Rise and Shine: Set up to 15 individual alarms and choose from 10 alarm tones to wake up in a way that suits you.

Goodnight, Sleep Tight: Choose from 10 sleep-inducing ambient sounds or compose your own soothing soundscape using the Soundcore app. The LED display automatically dims in low light levels to avoid disturbing your sleep.

