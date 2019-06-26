Brother’s AiO AirPrint Laser hits all-time low pricing at $80 (Reg. $100+)

Office Depot offers the Brother HLL2390DW Laser Printer with AirPrint for $79.99 shipped. Price shown at checkout. Originally $150, it sells for $100 at Amazon, which is the all-time low price there. This model sports everything needed for an at-home setup, including printing, copying and scanning. With added AirPrint features it’s perfect for printing items direct from your iOS device. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 730 Amazon customers.

Office Depot’s $80 price tag is particularly notable for a printer with this level of features, including AirPrint. Most printers at Amazon with comparable specs sell for as much if not more. Consider saving even further by going with inkjet. This model from Canon still has AirPrint features for $20 less.

Brother HLL2390DW Laser Printer features:

ENGINEERED FOR PRODUCTIVITY – Brother’s latest technology is infused into the HL-L2390DW. Equipped with a flatbed scan glass for convenient copying, this monochrome laser printer is engineered to scan directly from mobile devices

PRINT MORE, WAIT LESS – Developed to optimize efficiency, this replacement for the DCPL2520DW produces a robust and class-leading print speed of up to 32 pages per minute(1)

NEW, USER-FRIENDLY FEATURES – This new Brother monochrome laser printer includes a 250-sheet paper capacity, which helps improve office efficiency with less refills. The HLL2390DW also handles legal and letter-sized paper

