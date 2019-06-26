Pair Chamberlain’s Smart Garage Door Opener w/ Amazon Cloud Cam for $100

Amazon is offering the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener (MYQ-G0301) + Amazon Cloud Cam for $99.98 shipped. Currently valued at $135, today’s deal offers a savings of over 25% off. It’s also $30 under what you would’ve spent when buying both of these items individually when they hit their all-time lows. If you’re like me, you’ve probably upgraded several dumb gadgets around your home with smart alternatives. Considering that most garage openers are pretty basic, there’s a good chance you’d benefit from having an Alexa-enabled one. This opener allows you to do that and pairs perfectly with Amazon Cloud Cam, allowing deliveries to be dropped off inside of your garage. We first got wind of and mentioned this deal yesterday when covering the official announcement of Amazon Prime Day. If you missed out then, now is a great time to snatch up these gadgets at a steeply discounted price. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.
If you don’t need the camera, you can always opt for just the Smart Garage Door Opener at $45. It’ll still work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT, but you will forfeit Amazon Key features garnered by owning an Amazon Cloud Cam.
myQ Smart Garage Door Opener features:
- OPEN AND CLOSE YOUR GARAGE DOOR FROM ANYWHERE. Use your smartphone to control your garage remotely. Or add more functionality to your existing garage door opener
- IN-GARAGE DELIVERY WITH KEY BY AMAZON. Prime members in select areas with a compatible myQ Chamberlain garage door opener can opt-in to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage. With the Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition), you can even watch the delivery live through the Key App or view a video clip of it later
- SECURELY MONITOR YOUR GARAGE. Connect the myQ Smart Garage Hub with an Amazon Cloud Cam to see who comes and goes with 1080p HD video, night vision, and two-way audio
