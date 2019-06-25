Amazon has officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day 2019 is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day 2019 details.

Prime Day 2019 announcement details mid-July event

Amazon is once again promising a hefty inventory of deals as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured on this landing page throughout the entire event.

While Prime Day 2019 doesn’t officially start for a few days yet, there will be plenty of offers rolling in the meantime. We expect to see all of Amazon’s Alexa devices to be marked down in the lead up to Prime Day 2019, along with deals on Fire TV streamers and tablets. With all of the big deals coming down the pipeline, make sure you’re prepared for Prime Day 2019 and ready to take advantage of the best offers throughout.

Prime Day 2019 will expand this year to more countries than ever before, including the US, UK, Spain, Singapore, Mexico, and many others. The United Arab Emirates will be joining the festivities for the first time.

Prime Day deals start already

Amazon is already rolling out the Prime Day deals, headlined by $120 off Toshiba’s 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV, which is now $180 (Reg. $300). Another standout is the Chamberlain My Q Smart Garage Door Opener bundled with Amazon’s Cloud Cam for $100 (Reg. $190). It’s no surprise that Amazon is focusing heavily on its partnerships here in the lead up to Prime Day.

Amazon will be the home to various Prime-exclusive product launches throughout the two-day event as well. For example, TP-Link will be unveiling a new Mesh Wi-Fi system, which will be available for Prime members only that week. You can expect other products to pop-up in mid-July as part of Amazon’s two-day event as well.

