Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi HomeKit Thermostat on sale for $89 shipped. Also at Home Depot and Rakuten. Normally $100 or more, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2019 and beats our last mention by $6. Normally, HomeKit-enabled thermostats like the ecobee are around $250, so this sale is a great way to add smarts to your home on a budget. Not only will you get HomeKit compatibility here, but also Alexa and Assistant, giving you full voice control no matter what ecosystem you use. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash and opt for Honeywell’s Programmable Thermostat at $45 shipped. You’re losing voice control here, but it’s a great way to gain some extra control over your heating and cooling. It features a 5-2 programming cycle, giving you separate heating and cooling settings for weekdays and weekends.

Looking for a different style? Maybe more features like room sensors or learning capabilities? Check out our four favorite smart thermostats for any budget to find the perfect one for your house. If you’re wanting other ways to expand your smart home, check out our recent roundup of the best HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices for summer from $20.

Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat features:

From across the room or across the country, your Emerson Sensi HomeKit thermostat makes it easy to remotely control and schedule your home comfort. Designed to work with the wires you already have, Sensi thermostat does not require a common wire (c-wire) for most installations, so it is compatible with the HVAC equipment in many homes. A c-wire is required for heat-only, cool-only and heat pump (without aux) systems, and for use with Apple homekit. Check compatibility on our website. The intuitive app walks you through each step of installation with custom configured instructions, removing all the frustration from the installation process so you can be up and running in no time, no experience required.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!