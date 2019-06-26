Home Depot’s new Milwaukee tool sale starts at $99 with bonus accessories

Home Depot is running a new Milwaukee tool sale today with deals starting at $99. Each tool included in the sale comes bundled with a Milwaukee starter kit, which includes a bonus wall charger, batteries, and carrying case. Free shipping is available for all. There are deals from both of Milwaukee’s M12 and M18 lineups, so you’re sure to find a tool kit to fit your summer DIY needs. Our top pick is the M18 FUEL SURGE 18V Impact Driver with two batteries for $299. Regularly $400, this is the best we’ve tracked in 2019. Ships with the impact driver, carrying case, wall chargers, plus 9Ah and 5Ah batteries. Rated 4.7/5 stars by 230 Home Depot customers. Jump into the entire sale here for more deals.

Put your savings to work and grab DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $13. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

Milwaukee M18 FUEL SURGE 18V Impact Driver features:

The M18 FUEL SURGE 1/4 in. Hex Hydraulic Driver is the quietest cordless fastening solution on the market. with Milwaukee’s new FLUID-DRIVE Hydraulic Powertrain, users will experience up to 50% quieter operation, 3X less vibration for smoother operation and faster driving speeds compared to standard impacts. The POWERSTATE Brushless Motor delivers up to 0 RPM to 3,000 RPM with constant power output to drive screws faster. REDLINK PLUS Intelligence is the most advanced electronic system on the market, preventing damage to the tool and battery caused by overloading or overheating. for use with REDLITHIUM Compact Batteries or Extended Capacity Batteries (sold separately), which deliver more work per charge and more work over the life of the pack than competitive batteries on the market. The 4-Mode DRIVE CONTROL provides greater control over output speed and power for greater versatility. Self-Tapping Screw Mode is designed to reduce walking when starting self-tapping screws as well as reduce overdriving, breaking and stripping out screws. Includes A M18 Starter Kit with one 9.0 Ah Battery (48-11-1890) and one 5.0 Ah Battery (48-11-1850), M18/M12 Charger (48-59-1812) and tool bag.

