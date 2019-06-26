Sevenhugs’ Remote controls your TV, smart home gear and more at $200 (33% off)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sevenhugs Smart Home Theater Remote for $199.99 shipped. You’ll also find it as part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. Typically selling for $300, today’s offer saves you 33% and comes within $1 of the all-time low. The Sevenhugs remote pairs smart home control with cutting the clutter from your home theater. With touchscreen controls, you’ll be able to control pretty much every aspect of your home. It can control up to 30 devices and is compatible with a massive list of devices including everything from Apple TV, Roku, Denon receivers and Sonos to Hue, Wemo, Nest and more. You’ll be able to create one-touch automations for setting the scene for movie nights. Rated 4/5 stars.

Over on the Logitech side of things, the company’s Harmony series of home theater remotes are some of the best on the market. If the more premium design of Sevenhugs’ remote isn’t worth the higher-end price tag, consider the Harmony Companion instead. At $130, it features a more typical remote design and can only control up to eight devices. But you’re also pocketing an extra $70 in savings.

Sevenhugs Smart Home Theater Remote features:

Connect almost all your devices with this Sevenhugs smart remote. It captures the functions of your original infrared TV controllers and legacy A/V components, and it pairs with a Wi-Fi network for convenient wireless usage. Point this Sevenhugs smart remote toward a synced machine to access channel changing and volume settings.

