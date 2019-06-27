Apple’s official Lightning cable sees 1-day deal to $10 (Reg. $19)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers Apple’s official 3.3-foot Lightning to USB Cable for $9.99. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup. Regularly $19, today’s deal is the best we’ve seen on Apple’s official Lightning cable. Amazon is currently charging $15 which is the all-time low price there. Apple’s in-house cables are rarely discounted, making this a great time to stock up. Ships in a classic Apple white coloring and offers 3.3-feet of length.

Save further and go with Anker’s PowerLine Lightning Cable for $1 less. It’s still 3-feet in length and offers Anker’s well-known durable design, which is made to last much longer than the featured deal above. Anker is one of the most trusted names in the game with stellar ratings on this cable from over 4,200 reviewers.

Apple’s official Lightning cable features:

This USB 2.0 cable connects your iPhone, iPad or iPod with Lightning connector to your computer’s USB port for syncing and charging. Or you can connect to the Apple USB Power Adapter for convenient charging from a wall outlet. Connects your iPhone, iPad or iPod with Lightning connector to your computer’s USB port for syncing and charging. Provides reversible design. You can connect to the Apple USB Power Adapter.

