Google Home Mini returns to Black Friday pricing at $25 shipped (Reg. $49)

B&H is currently offering the Google Home Mini for $25 shipped. You’ll also find it available from Best Buy, direct from Google and Walmart. Normally selling for $49, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $4 and is one of the lowest we’ve tracked this year. This also matches the Black Friday pricing from last year. Home Mini brings Assistant voice control to your smart home in order to command lights, query questions and more. Its compact design makes this a great option for expanding your Assistant setup into the kitchen as a sous chef, bedroom for alarms and just about anywhere else. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 17,000 customers.

Pair the smart speaker with the best-selling TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug at $17. This will give Assistant the ability to control a lamp, coffee maker and more.

Google Home Mini features:

Get hands-free help in any room. Google Home Mini is powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Just start with “Ok Google” to get answers from Google, tackle your day, enjoy your entertainment, and control your smart home. And when you ask for help, it can tell your voice from others for a more personalized experience. Google Home Mini works on its own or you can have a few around the house, giving you the power of Google anywhere.

