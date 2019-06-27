Huffy’s $99 Electric Green Machine Ride-On Trike is made for drifting

Walmart offers the Huffy Electric Green Machine 24V Ride-On Trike for $99 shipped. It goes for around $150 right now at Amazon third-party sellers. Today’s deal ties our February mention and also matches the Amazon all-time low. Kids from ages 8 and up can drift around the neighborhood at speeds up to 12 MPH for as long as 30 minutes. It includes two 12-volt batteries plus a charger. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 100 Walmart shoppers.

Kids shouldn’t forget to wear a helmet while speeding and sliding in their new ride. Consider picking up something like the highly-rated Razor V-17 Youth Multi-Sport Helmet from $14 Prime shipped. It comes in a wide range of colors.

Meanwhile, for a more traditional ride, there’s the Razor FlashRider 360 Caster Trike in Red at $69 shipped. It’s pedal-powered, but offers a similar design to the Huffy for neighborhood drifting. Also available in Blue for slightly less, but with a shipping delay.

Huffy Electric Green Machine Ride-On Trike:

What a thrill ride! Huffy’s new Electric Green Machine delivers unforgettable, heart-pounding fun, ride after ride. 24 volts of battery power let you experience thrilling speed, amazing drifts, extreme slides AND spins for an incredible rush! Press the red push button and feel the acceleration as you reach speeds up to 12 m.p.h. A pneumatic front tire and two wide, slick rear tires help you create that extreme action! Dual-stick steering and a sure-control handbrake let you completely control the fun.

