Logitech’s Harmony Remote + Hub tames your home theater for $54 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Harmony Smart Control + Hub for $53.98 shipped. That’s $16 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in 2019. This universal remote is capable of working with IR set top boxes, game consoles, TVs, and more. The included hub pairs with smartphones and allows you to control your home theater gear without needing to fumble for a remote. Since the hub communicates with your devices, you won’t need to be in IR range when controlling it from a smartphone. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Since the Logitech remote above requires coin batteries, it’s probably a good idea to grab some for $5. This package comes with six that last up to 10 years in storage. Picking these up now will ensure that you’re always ready to swap dead batteries for years to come.

Logitech Harmony Smart Control features:

Use your smartphone or the included Harmony Remote to control your entertainment devices

Smartphone app includes Swipe and Tap control for one-touch control of your entertainment system, up to 50 favorite channel icons, volume, media playback, and more

