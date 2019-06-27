Bundle Lowepro’s Slingshot Camera Bag and JOBY GorillaPod for $80 ($125 value)

Adorama is currently offering the Lowepro Slingshot Edge 150 AW Camera Case bundled with the With Joby GorillaPod 3K Kit for $79.99 shipped. Normally you’d except to pay over $125 for the bundle, with Lowepro’s bag fetching $81 by itself and the JOBY accessory adding in an extra $45. The Slingshot Edge 150 is made from a weather-resistant material and has plenty of room to store your camera gear. And paired with JOBY’s flexible tripod, you’ll be well-equipped for mobile photography this summer. Reviews are solid for this pair of photography accessories, with the both receiving 4.1+ star ratings. Find more details down below.

A great way to put your savings to use is with the GripTight ONE GorillaPod Stand at $27. This option enhances your smartphone photography setup with a similar versatile tripod. It’s ideal for capture perfect shots without taking up too much space in your bag.

Lowepro and Joby Photography Bundle features:

Rethink the sling with their secure, slim, smart and protective Slingshot Edge. Made for urban environments, the Slingshot Edge 150 AW is designed to keep your powerful and compact mirrorless kit within quick reach. And your go-to mini-tablet, smartphone, headphones, wallet and other essentials well organized.

