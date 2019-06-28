Apple Pencil hits best price of 2019 $60 (Reg. $90), Logitech Crayon now $50

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the first generation Apple Pencil for $59.99 shipped. Originally $99, it currently sells for $95 at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller. This is lowest price we’ve tracked at Best Buy all-time. The original Apple Pencil works with many of the current generation and previous generation iPads on the market today, except for the new iPad Pro which pairs with Apple’s latest stylus. It delivers impressive functionality for note-taking, drawing, and other content creation apps. More deals below.

Looking to save further? Consider going with Logitech Crayon, which is back to its lowest price to date of $50 at Amazon. Regularly $70, it offers many of the same features as Apple Pencil in a slightly thicker, more crayon-like design. Compatible with the latest iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Apple Pencil features:

Apple Pencil features the precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.

The new Multi-Touch subsystem in the new iPad 9.7″ and iPad Pro gives Apple Pencil striking capabilities alongside pixel perfect precision.

With Apple Pencil, you can turn iPad into your notepad, canvas, or just about anything else you can imagine.

Compatible with iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (6th), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (1st and 2nd generations), iPad Pro 10.5‑inch, and iPad Pro 9.7‑inch.

