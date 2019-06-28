Watch over your home with Arlo’s 3-camera Security System at $180 ($40 off)

Newegg Flash offers the Arlo Three-camera 720p Home Security System for $179.99 shipped. Normally selling for $220, Amazon has it discounted to $209 right now. That’s good for a $40 discount and beats the Amazon all-time low by $19. Arlo’s security system brings three 720p cameras to surveil your home. The cameras themselves are battery-powered and completely weather-resistant, meaning they can provide coverage of your yard, front porch and pretty much anywhere else. Best of all, the system features free seven-day cloud storage. With over 16,900 customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 80%.

Those who are looking for a 1080p camera and may not need the same level of coverage will want to check out the Arlo Q at $128.50. It’s a fantastic option for indoor surveillance and works with the Arlo ecosystem as well, so you’ll get free seven-day cloud storage and more.

Arlo 3-camera 720p Home Security System features:

Wire-Free magnetic mounts for easy setup anywhere

HD 720p Resolution

Night Vision w/ IR

Weatherproof, Indoor & Outdoor Ready

Motion Alerts

Alro App for Remote Viewing

Battery Operated

