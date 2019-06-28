Bose’s unique SoundWear Companion Speaker drops to a low of $249 (Save $50)

- Jun. 28th 2019 8:19 am ET

Amazon offers the Bose SoundWear Companion Bluetooth Speaker for $249 shipped. Normally selling for $299 at B&H and Best Buy, today’s offer saves you $50 and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. SoundWear packs the company’s signature sound in unique way. It rests around your neck to offer more immersive sound than the average speaker. It comes packed with 12 hours of battery life, controls to make calls, play and pause tracks, and access to Siri or Assistant. Bose’s speaker ideal for comfortably listening to music around the house. Rated 47/5 stars from over 400 shoppers. You can head over to our announcement coverage for a more in-depth look. Find more details below.

If you don’t care for SoundWear’s unique design, the $129 Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II gets you the same sound quality and comes in a compact form-factor. Better yet, you can choose from four different colorways and saves you even more. 

If SoundWear Companion just doesn’t check off all of the boxes, but you’re still looking for a non-cookie cutter way to enjoy tunes, check out the Bose Frames. We recently took a hands-on look at the company’s new music-infused AR glasses.

Bose SoundWear features:

  • Around-the-Neck Design
  • Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity
  • Flexible Design with Washable Cover
  • Built-In Controls
  • Speakerphone Functionality
  • Multipoint Technology for Dual Pairing
  • Up to 12-Hour Battery Life
  • Dialogue Mode
  • Bose Connect App

