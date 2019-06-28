eBay July 4th coupon takes 15% off power tools, home goods, and much more

- Jun. 28th 2019 2:07 pm ET

eBay is celebrating July 4th with a new coupon today, which takes 15% off home and garden essentials. Simply apply promo code JULY4FUN to cash in your savings. This is a great way to pick up new tools, gardening gear, and home goods. Jump over to this landing page for eBay’s top picks. Full terms and conditions can be found below.

Terms and conditions:

This Coupon is a 15% discount valid from 6:00 AM Pacific Time on June 28, 2019 until 11:59 PM Pacific Time on July 3, 2019. $50 minimum purchase required from eligible items sold by the Seller(s) listed below. Eligible items include items from the following categories: Sporting Goods, Home & Garden, Health & Beauty. The Coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $50. Warranties and protection plans are excluded.

