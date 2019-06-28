The Instagram-worthy Funboy Fun Ski Pool Float is on sale for $73.50

Amazon offers the Funboy Fun Ski Giant Inflatable Pool Float for $73.58 shipped. It goes for $80 (after delivery charges) at Horchow. Meanwhile, Neiman Marcus has it for $99. This is the best price we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. This float measures over 7.5-feet long and stands three feet above the water. If you can’t afford an actual jet ski, this is the next best thing. Plus, it’ll make a fun prop for Instagram photos. Rated 3.6/5 stars from over 60% of total reviews.

The Fun Ski inflates in as little as three minutes, which means you can spend less time fussing over setup and more time having fun on the water. This $15 Electric Air Pump would be good to pick up with your savings if you don’t already own one.

Looking for a different kind of pool float? We’ve recently rounded up our favorite floats for the summer from $13. It features everything from patriotic styles to kid-friendly designs.

Funboy Fun Ski Giant Inflatable Pool Float:

Ride the waves on this massive FUNSKI. Over 7. 5 FT long and rises nearly 3 ft. out of the water. The ultimate summer photo accessory with a elongated circular base for stability

INFLATES AND DEFLATES IN LESS THAN 3 MINUTES. FUNBOY’s speed valves provide rapid inflation and deflation with an electric pump (not included) or hair dryer (cold air)

