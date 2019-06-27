Picking up a new pool float is half the fun of diving head first into summer. Relax in the pool, lake or pond with a comfortable float that’s also Instagram-worthy. Pool floats have become increasingly popular for summer and there are even options out there which fit up to 10 people. Whether you’re looking for a float for your next get together, your kids or a group style we’ve rounded up the best options for you. Head below the jump which floats we found the most fun and practical for this summer. Better yet, the list offers options from just $13.

Patriotic Floats

Are you having a 4th of July party? Make a big splash with the large American Flag pool float from Amazon is a great option for your pool or pond and is just $25. This large float can hold up to 200 pounds and is 5-ft long.

Another great option is the Inflatable Pool Noodles so that multiple people can enjoy. These floats are just $15 on Amazon and will be a hit at any pool party this summer.

Floats for Multiple People

If you’re looking for a float for multiple people we’ve found a perfect option. The Funboy Golf Cart Pool Float is not for on the green, but for the water. This unique pool float looks just like a golf card and it even has a massive rear cooler with zipper top. It will be one float you will not want to leave and it’s priced at $169.

Floats for a Suntan

Relax in the warm weather this summer with the Suntan Lounger. This lightweight float is designed for maximum comfort and hours of relaxation. The simple to use safety valve makes inflating and deflating fast and easy, allowing you to inflate to your desired comfort level. Best of all it can be used on land or water and is priced at just $35 at Sam’s Club.

However, if you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership another similar option is the Spring Float SunSeat Floating Chair. This float lets you dangle your feet in the water to keep cool and still features a comfortable backing. It also has a mesh bottom to let water into the float too. Its also a touch less expensive and priced at $27.

Kids Pool Floats

Looking for a float for your kids to enjoy? The Intex Water Gun Plane Ride On Pool Float is a great option and is priced at just $13. Better yet, the floats come with a toy water gun for even more fun.

Finally, another really cool float is the Shot Ball Pool Float that lets you make baskets in the water. The float also comes with a ball to shoot with and is 45-inches tall. Better yet, it’s priced from just $33.

Which pool float from this list was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!