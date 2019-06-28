Get this refurbished Samsung Chromebook, now just $100 (Orig. $599)

While it can be tempting to spend $1,000 on a laptop, most of us don’t need that kind of computing power. The Samsung 11-inch Chromebook is perfect for checking your emails and watching Netflix, and you can pick up a refurbished model now for just $99.99 (Orig. $599) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Powered by Chrome OS, this lightweight laptop offers rapid startup, and impressive performance. The 1.7GHz CPU lets you open loads of tabs, with 2GB of RAM to keep things running smoothly.

Aside from browsing the web, you have instant access to Google Search, Gmail and YouTube. The Chromebook also lets you install apps from the Chrome Store and Android app store. From photo editors to word processors, you have everything you could possibly want.

With 16GB of flash storage, you have plenty of room for apps and media. In addition, the Chromebook has speedy Wi-Fi and USB 3.0 connectivity. You can even connect an external display via the HDMI port to enjoy movies or increase your productivity.

Order now for $99.99 to get this refurbished Samsung Chromebook version, worth $599.

