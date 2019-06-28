Amazon’s Cuisinart cookware sale upgrades your kitchen at new all-time lows

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Six-piece Cookware Set for $109.99 shipped. As a comparison, Amazon usually charges $180 or more with today’s deal being the best we’ve tracked at this retailer all-time. Cuisinart includes six-pieces with this set: 3-Qt. Sauce Pan with Cover, 6-Qt. Stock Pot w/ Cover, 9-inch Skillet, 11-inch Skillet. Great for start out or expanding your kitchen cookware. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Need more cookware for less money? Consider T-Fal’s non-stick 12-piece set for under $60. You’ll miss out on the stainless steel design but will receive double the number of pieces with this highly-rated bundle.

Cuisinart Multiclad Cookware features:

Oven safe up to 550F, Rims are tapered for drip-free pouring.

Dishwasher safe, Tight-fitting stainless steel covers seal in food’s natural juices and nutrients for healthier, more flavorful results. Covers are dishwasher-safe

6-Piece Cookware Set Includes: 3 Qt. Sauce Pan w/Cover, 6 Qt. Stock Pot w/ Cover, 9” Skillet, 11″ Skillet

Professional Triple Ply Construction features a core of pure aluminum and a brushed stainless exterior

