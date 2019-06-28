Amazon’s Cuisinart cookware sale upgrades your kitchen at new all-time lows

- Jun. 28th 2019 7:15 am ET

$110
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Six-piece Cookware Set for $109.99 shipped. As a comparison, Amazon usually charges $180 or more with today’s deal being the best we’ve tracked at this retailer all-time. Cuisinart includes six-pieces with this set: 3-Qt. Sauce Pan with Cover, 6-Qt. Stock Pot w/ Cover, 9-inch Skillet, 11-inch Skillet. Great for start out or expanding your kitchen cookware. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Need more cookware for less money? Consider T-Fal’s non-stick 12-piece set for under $60. You’ll miss out on the stainless steel design but will receive double the number of pieces with this highly-rated bundle.

Cuisinart Multiclad Cookware features:

  • Oven safe up to 550F, Rims are tapered for drip-free pouring.
  • Dishwasher safe, Tight-fitting stainless steel covers seal in food’s natural juices and nutrients for healthier, more flavorful results. Covers are dishwasher-safe
  • 6-Piece Cookware Set Includes: 3 Qt. Sauce Pan w/Cover, 6 Qt. Stock Pot w/ Cover, 9” Skillet, 11″ Skillet
  • Professional Triple Ply Construction features a core of pure aluminum and a brushed stainless exterior

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$110

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Cuisinart

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp