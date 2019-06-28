Have Siri command Koogeek’s $30 HomeKit Light Strip or Power Strip at $44

Homesmart (a Koogeek-affiliated seller with 99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Dimmable HomeKit LED Color Light Strip for $29.99 shipped when checking out with code PISISIHQ. Typically selling for $40, that’s good for a 25% discount, comes within $2 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. This HomeKit-enabled light strip is an affordable way to add some ambient lighting behind your desk, TV or really anywhere else in your home. Plus with HomeKit support joining Alexa and Assistant voice control, it’s a versatile option. Rated 4+ stars form over 60% of customers and we’ve found Koogeek smart home accessories to be reliable in the past. Head below for more.

Also on sale today from Koogeek is the brand’s Three-Outlet Smart Power Strip for $44 with code 5CDWU8NV. Down from $60, that saves you 27% and brings the price to a new low. You’ll find the same range of voice assistant compatibility here as the dimmer light strip. Rated 4/5 stars from over 140 customers.

A nice alternative for bringing HomeKit control to your abode is Belkin’s $23 Wemo Mini Smart Plug. We crowned it as our favorite smart plug at the beginning of the year and find it to be a great option for Siri-based home automation.

Koogeek Dimmable HomeKit Light Strip features:

Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and the Google Assistant (Only support English), you can use Amazon Echo, Siri or Google Home to control it after configuration. Offers 16 million colors to choose from and every color is dimmable, you can match the light to your mood and personalize your home. The 2-meter smart light strip can be cut to desired size at the scissor markings. Powered by USB power sources, it is energy saving and featured with a lifetime of up to 25,000 hours.

