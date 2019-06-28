Logitech’s G502 HERO High Performance Mouse hits $52 (20% off), more from $50

Amazon currently offers the Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Gaming Mouse for $52 shipped. You’ll find it at this price from Newegg as well as for $1 more at Best Buy. Having originally retailed for $80, which it still fetches direct from Logitech, we’ve more recently seen it selling for $65 or so. That saves you 20%, is $8 under our previous mention and a new Amazon low. This gaming mouse offers a more premium build quality than your average PC peripheral and also features 11 customizable macro buttons. A 16,000 DPI optical sensor ensures that the mouse can keep up with even the most precise wrist movements. Plus, programmable RGB lighting adds a bit of flare into the mix. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 390 gamers. Head below for more.

We also spotted the Razer Lancehead TE Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse in White or Pink for $49.97 shipped at Amazon. That’s $10 under the going rate these days and is the best offer we’ve seen on both colorwares. You’ll still find it going for $80 direct from Razer. Featuring a low-latency esports-grade 16,000 DPI optical sensor, this mouse is a great way to step up your game during competitive play. It also rocks an ambidextrous form-factor alongside customizable Chroma RGB lighting. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Mouse features:

Step up your game with this Logitech HERO Core wired gaming mouse. This highly customizable device makes it easy to enhance your performance with surface tuning calibration for improved accuracy and 11 programmable buttons for custom commands. This Logitech HERO Core wired gaming mouse lets you change DPI on the fly with three convenient buttons for instant adjustments.

