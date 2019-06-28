Take 50% off Microsoft’s Natural 4000 Ergonomic Keyboard at a new low: $17.50

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay store offers the Microsoft Natural Ergonomic 4000 Keyboard for $17.49 shipped. You’ll also find it directly from Best Buy for the same price. Typically selling for $35 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $6 and is the best price we’ve seen. Headlined by an ergonomic design, Microsoft Natural 4000 keyboard features multimedia keys and more. The built-in Intuitive Zoom Slider makes resizing images a breeze and one-touch functionality allows you to quickly open documents or reply to e-mail. With over 2,700 shoppers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Use you savings from today’s sale to grab Microsoft’s Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500. It’s a great way to complete your workstation and fits in with the same design and Microsoft branding. Plus over 3,400 customers vouch for it with a 4.3/5 star rating.

Microsoft Natural 4000 Keyboard features:

It’s important to be comfortable in a place where you spend a lot of your time. This Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000 has even more comfort features to make your day-to-day tasks that much easier.

