Samsonite slashes an extra 20% off MacBook backpacks, duffles, more: from $16

Samonite’s official eBay storefront is offering 20% off its current catalog. Note: discounts will appear during checkout. Our top pick is its Modern Utility Paracycle Backpack Laptop for $52 shipped. That’s $37 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This sleek backpack sports plenty of room for both an iPad and MacBook. A water-resistant bottom aims to keep your gear protected when setting it down in moist areas. Extra strong materials are interwoven to deliver “exceptional tear strength in a lightweight material.” Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below to find more of our top picks.

Samsonite top picks:

If you’re looking for a backpack that has a bit more of a gamer vibe, have a look at Lenovo’s Legion Recon 15.6-inch Gaming Backpack for $45. Whenever I see it I immediately think of Destiny and love its sleek black and gray exterior.

Samsonite Modern Utility Paracycle Backpack Laptop features:

CONSTRUCTED of two-tone ripstop polyester for durability, bottom of bag is water-resistant

RIPSTOP Extra strength fibers are interwoven into fabric at specific intervals to provide exceptional tear strength in a light weight material

SMART SLEEVE feature allows case to slide over the Upright handle tube for easy transport

LAPTOP COMPARTMENT is a built-in padded compartment designed to carry your laptop computer and help protect it from shocks while traveling

TABLET POCKET with tricot lining compartment designed to store your tablet

