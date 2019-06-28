Sonos launches rare refurb sale with AirPlay speakers from $119

Sonos is hosting a particularly notable certified refurbished sale for July 4th. Highlighted by various speakers on sale from $119. Free shipping is available for all. Buying refurb from Sonos is a great way to save some cash. You’ll also receive a full one-year warranty, “genuine replacement parts,” and free returns if anything is awry.
Leading the way is the Sonos Play:1 at $119 in both colors. Originally $199, it currently sells for $149 in new condition. This is a match of our previous mention. Play:1 is a great way to enter the Sonos ecosystem at an affordable price tag. It has a humidity-resistant design, so it’s safe for your bathroom. Need AirPlay? Upgrade to the first-generation Sonos One at $139 (Orig. $199). Both speakers are rated 4+ stars at Amazon.
Other notable deals include:
- Play:5: $399 (Orig. $499)
- Playbar: $549 (Orig. $699)
- Subwoofer: $549 (Orig. $699)
Sonos Play:1 features:
- Small yet powerful speaker for streaming music and more. Get rich, room-filling sound with Play:1, and control it with the Sonos app.
- The compact design fits just about any space. Put it on your kitchen countertop or tuck it away on your office bookshelf.
- Go from unboxing to listening in minutes with just one cord and step-by-step guidance in the Sonos app.
- Pair two Play:1s in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound.
