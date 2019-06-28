Sonos launches rare refurb sale with AirPlay speakers from $119

Sonos is hosting a particularly notable certified refurbished sale for July 4th. Highlighted by various speakers on sale from $119. Free shipping is available for all. Buying refurb from Sonos is a great way to save some cash. You’ll also receive a full one-year warranty, “genuine replacement parts,” and free returns if anything is awry.

Leading the way is the Sonos Play:1 at $119 in both colors. Originally $199, it currently sells for $149 in new condition. This is a match of our previous mention. Play:1 is a great way to enter the Sonos ecosystem at an affordable price tag. It has a humidity-resistant design, so it’s safe for your bathroom. Need AirPlay? Upgrade to the first-generation Sonos One at $139 (Orig. $199). Both speakers are rated 4+ stars at Amazon.

Other notable deals include:

Sonos Play:1 features:

Small yet powerful speaker for streaming music and more. Get rich, room-filling sound with Play:1, and control it with the Sonos app.

The compact design fits just about any space. Put it on your kitchen countertop or tuck it away on your office bookshelf.

Go from unboxing to listening in minutes with just one cord and step-by-step guidance in the Sonos app.

Pair two Play:1s in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!