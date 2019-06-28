Shell out $300 for Toshiba’s 55-inch 4K TV and stream it all (Reg. $450)

Best Buy offers the Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K HDR Ultra HDTV Fire TV Edition for $299.99 shipped. That’s as much as $150 off the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve tracked. With built-in Fire TV streaming features, you’ll be able to access content from your favorite services like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and many more. Ships with three HDMI inputs, one USB port, and support for HDR content. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 2,000 Best Buy reviewers.

New TV means new HDMI cables. This model has three ports, so we recommend grabbing this bundle at Amazon. CableMatters offers these HDMI cables in varying lengths, with a nifty color-coated design that makes it easy to track from device to TV. You’ll also find support for all of the latest codecs here, including 4K, ARC, HDR and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,300 Amazon reviewers.

Toshiba 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

Toshiba 4K UHD Fire TV Edition is a new generation of smart TVs featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Alexa. With true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality and access to all the movies and TV shows you love, Toshiba Fire TV Edition delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter every day. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you’d expect from a remote—plus, easily launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice.

