Save $20 on TP-Link’s Gigabit Ethernet Powerline Kit at a low of $40, more

Newegg is currently offering the TP-Link TL-PA7020 Gigabit Powerline Kit for $39.99 shipped with code EMCTYVB32. Normally selling for $60 at Amazon and B&H, today’s price drop brings it down to match the all-time low. For comparison, it’s $5 under Amazon’s best-ever price. With two Gigabit Ethernet ports, you’ll be able to bring a 1000Mbps wired connection pretty much anywhere in your home. It’s a great way to hard wire gear on different floors than your modem without having to run tens of feet of cable. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 355. More below.

Also on sale today is TP-Link TL-PA8010 KIT AV1200 Powerline Ethernet Adapter for $59.99 shipped with code NEFPBQ75. That’s $10 off the current sale price at Amazon and is the second-lowest price we’ve seen in 2019. This model steps up to 1200Mbps speeds at the expense of only a single Ethernet port. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

A great way to make use of your savings is to pick up some extra Ethernet cable. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting from under $7 at Amazon.

TP-Link TL-PA7020 Gigabit Powerline Kit features:

Expand the reach of your network through your home’s electrical outlets with the TL-PA7020 KIT V2 AV1000 2-Port Gigabit Powerline Starter Kit from TP-Link. Each of these plug-and-play adapters features dual Gigabit Ethernet ports capable of data transfer rates up to 1 Gbps at distances of up to 1000 feet. A dedicated pairing button makes for easy setup and encryption while the dedicated Power, Powerline, and Ethernet LED indicators allow you to see the status of each adapter and the connection. These TP-Link powerline adapters also support a Power Saving Mode reducing power consumption by as much as 85%

