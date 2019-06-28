Yale’s $170 Z-Wave Touchscreen Smart Lock is now at its best price this year

Best Buy’s official eBay store is currently offering the Yale TL1 Z-Wave Smart Lock with Touchscreen Keypad in Nickel for $169.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Normally selling for closer to $180, it just recently fell to $165. Today’s offer takes an additional $20 off, saving you a total of 20% and dropping the price to match the Amazon all-time low. This smart lock works with a variety of Z-Wave systems, like SmartThings or Wink, and allows you to control the deadbolt with Alexa, your smartphone and more. The touchscreen keypad offers yet another way to ditch your keys. Over 290 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Ditch the touchscreen in favor of the Yale Security Push Button Deadbolt at $97.50. You’ll still get Z-Wave compatibility, just with a less high-end design. Looking for more ways to kick start your Z-Wave smart home? Check out our top recommendations on the best hubs, switches, sensors and more.

Yale TL1 Z-Wave Touchscreen Smart Lock features:

Enhance your home’s security system with this Yale touchscreen deadbolt. The satin nickel finish brings a sleek look to your home’s exterior, and the illuminated keypad provides convenient visibility in virtually any light. This Yale T1L Touchscreen Deadbolt lock features Z-Wave technology and is programmable for up to 100 users, it lets you program a separate passcode for each member of your family.

