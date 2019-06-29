This well-rated Delta 2-Spray Shower Head is on sale today for $17

Amazon offers the Delta Faucet 2-Spray Shower Head in Chrome for $17.14 Prime shipped. It had been holding steady at around $22 for much of this year before dropping to the best we’ve seen so far in 2019. Home Depot charges $20 and Target has it for over $30. While this shower head will make it seem like you’re being drenched in more water than usual, it’s WaterSense rated, which means you’ll actually be consuming 20% less H2O. For added peace of mind, it’s backed by Delta’s lifetime warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,100 Amazon shoppers.

Need to refresh your bathroom beyond the shower head? We recently listed a deal on a pair of AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Cotton Bath Sheets at $9. At this price, it makes sense to pick up a few sets. Also consider this AmazonBasics Non-Slip Microfiber Shag Rug at $13 to help keep your bathroom floor dry (and reduce the risk of falling upon leaving the shower).

Delta Faucet 2-Spray Shower Head:

  • 3X COVERAGE. Delta H2Okinetic PowerDrench Spray provides 3X more coverage than a standard shower head (coverage measured in accordance with EPA WaterSense Specification for shower heads, March 4, 2010)
  • MORE INTENSITY. Delta H2Okinetic showers sculpt water into a unique wave pattern, creating a shower that provides more warmth, coverage and intensity
  • WATERSENSE LABELED. WaterSense labeled so you can enjoy a warm, drenching shower experience while using 20% less water—saving you money without compromising performance

