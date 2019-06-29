This 5-piece DEWALT 20V MAX tool set is a must for DIYers: $280 (Reg. $450)

Lowe’s is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX Li-Ion 5-Tool Combo Kit for $279.99 shipped with the discount reflecting in your cart. Normally closer to $450 at Home Depot, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. You’ll get a drill/driver, impact, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and more in this bundle. Plus, you’ll get two batteries with your purchase, making sure that you’ve always got a spare on charge and ready to go. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,400 DIYers at Home Depot.

If you’re just starting out, then DEWALT’s 20V MAX Li-Ion Drill/Driver is a great buy at $99 shipped from Amazon. It’s part of the 20V MAX lineup like the above tools, but lets you start with just a single drill and battery for a lower cost than the above multi-piece kit.

No matter what you go with, DEWALT’s 45-piece Screwdriving Set is a must-have. At $14 Prime shipped, you’ll get an assortment of different sized bits and multiple screwdriving heads to tackle any home improvement task.

DEWALT 20V MAX Li-Ion 5-Tool Combo Kit features:

The DEWALT 5-tool combo kit (dck520d2) is ideal for most cutting and fastening applications on the job site or at home. This combo kit features a drill driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw and work light. The dck520d2 is backed by a DEWALT 3-year limited warranty for added peace of mind, so you can count on tools that are built to last.

