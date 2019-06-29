Regularly $599, HiFiMan’s Planar Magnetic Headphones drop to a new low of $269

- Jun. 29th 2019 9:29 am ET

$269
0

Adorama is offering the HiFiMan Planar Magnetic Headphones (HE5se) for $269 shipped. That’s $330 off the going rate from reputable Amazon sellers and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. These headphones feature a planar magnetic technology that delivers a ‘largely superior sounding experience in terms of quality and soundstage’. Whether you’re listening to music or creating your own tracks, these high-end headphones aim to exceed audio quality seen in most headphones. Reviews are light, but stellar so far at 4.9/5 stars.

Show off your high-end headphones with a sleek Acrylic Headphone Stand for $11 (when clipping the on-page coupon). I actually own this headphone stand and have nothing but good things to say about it. The cost-effective price tag and fun head-shaped design brings an eye-catching look to my desk.

HiFiMan Planar Magnetic Headphones features:

  • All-new Hybrid Headband: Lighter and more adjustable for maximum comfort, even after hours of listening.
  • New 3.5mm Connectors: Angled at 10 degrees to reduce pressure and ensure a long-lasting link between the headphone and the cable.
  • Proprietary Focus Pad: Featuring memory foam surrounded by pleather and soft velour outer layers that gently envelope the ear.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$269

Guides

Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Adorama

Adorama
Hifiman

About the Author