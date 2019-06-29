Regularly $599, HiFiMan’s Planar Magnetic Headphones drop to a new low of $269

Adorama is offering the HiFiMan Planar Magnetic Headphones (HE5se) for $269 shipped. That’s $330 off the going rate from reputable Amazon sellers and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. These headphones feature a planar magnetic technology that delivers a ‘largely superior sounding experience in terms of quality and soundstage’. Whether you’re listening to music or creating your own tracks, these high-end headphones aim to exceed audio quality seen in most headphones. Reviews are light, but stellar so far at 4.9/5 stars.

Show off your high-end headphones with a sleek Acrylic Headphone Stand for $11 (when clipping the on-page coupon). I actually own this headphone stand and have nothing but good things to say about it. The cost-effective price tag and fun head-shaped design brings an eye-catching look to my desk.

HiFiMan Planar Magnetic Headphones features:

All-new Hybrid Headband: Lighter and more adjustable for maximum comfort, even after hours of listening.

New 3.5mm Connectors: Angled at 10 degrees to reduce pressure and ensure a long-lasting link between the headphone and the cable.

Proprietary Focus Pad: Featuring memory foam surrounded by pleather and soft velour outer layers that gently envelope the ear.

