Organize smart home hubs w/ Netgear’s 8-Port Ethernet Switch: $13 (Reg. $20)

Newegg is offering the Netgear 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (GS308) for $12.99 shipped when coupon code EMCTBVE22 has been applied during checkout. That’s around $7 off what you’d spend on similar switches at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked for this model by $2. This 8-port switch sports gigabit speeds and provides an easy way to organize the mess that’s likely in your storage closet. If you’ve got a smart home, you know that the amount of hubs necessary can be both disappointing and frustrating. Having bought Google Wi-Fi several months back, I promptly bought a switch to give me some extra ports to work with and have never looked back. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If eight seems like overkill, you can always opt for TP-Link’s 5-Port Switch for $10. While it doesn’t support gigabit speeds, this won’t cause issues when using it primarily for smart home hubs as they require very little bandwidth.

Netgear 8-Port Ethernet Switch features:

PLUG-AND-PLAY – Simple set up with no software or configuration needed

INTERNET SPLITTER – Connectivity to your router or modem for additional wired connections (laptop, gaming console, printer, etc)

STURDY METAL CASE – Small, sturdy desktop metal case and fanless quiet operation

Easy-Monitoring – Per port LEDs for port activity and speed

Gigabit Ethernet – 8 auto-sensing 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports with up to 16Gb non-blocking switching

