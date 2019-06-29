Fight alien parasites in the Rick and Morty Card Game for $10 (50% off) + more

Amazon offers the Rick and Morty: The Ricks Must Be Crazy Card Game for $10 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart for the same price with free in-store pickup where available. It’s currently $20 at Barnes & Noble. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. In this multiverse co-op card game, players have to determine which characters are real and which ones are actually “disgusting alien parasites.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more board game deals from Amazon.

More board games on sale:

By the way, we still have a deal on an Annoyed Pickle Rick Doll at $7. Will it help you win the Rick and Morty card game? Doubtful. But it’d be a nice added touch to the gaming atmosphere.

Rick and Morty: The Ricks Must Be Crazy:

Rick has locked the family inside their house. Why? Because the family has grown. Parasites masquerading as family and close friends have infiltrated and have inserted pleasant memories into everyone’s minds to make them think they’re real.

